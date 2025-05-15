RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has signed a landmark agreement with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to launch its first satellite dedicated to studying space weather, under the Artemis II mission.



The deal marks a new milestone in Saudi–US scientific cooperation and reinforces the Kingdom’s role in global space exploration initiatives.



Signed during the official visit of US President Donald Trump to Riyadh, the agreement builds upon the broader US–Saudi space cooperation framework formalized in July 2024 and reflects the growing strength of bilateral ties in science, technology, and innovation.

The mission, led by the Saudi Space Agency (SSA), underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Artemis Accords — an international framework promoting peaceful and collaborative exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.



The new satellite will collect high-resolution data on solar activity and its effects on Earth’s magnetic field, contributing to global efforts to protect astronauts, improve satellite navigation and communications, and enhance space weather forecasting.

The initiative falls under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), a Vision 2030 realization program aimed at advancing domestic industrial content and building national expertise in strategic technologies.

It also aligns with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy and bolstering local talent in the growing space sector.

