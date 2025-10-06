ABU DHABI - The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has successfully designed, built, and test-fired the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine - a milestone that cements the nation’s growing sovereign space capabilities.

Liquid rocket engines are at the heart of modern space exploration. They form the foundation for reusable launch vehicles, which will enable regular, sustainable access to space.

By mastering this technology, the UAE now holds the ability to design propulsion systems essential for orbital manoeuvring, station keeping, precision spacecraft positioning and future lunar and Martian missions.

The newly developed engine, a 250-newton liquid rocket thruster, equivalent to producing the force needed to lift 25 kg on Earth, was designed and developed entirely in the UAE. Engines of this class are commonly used for small satellite propulsion and orbital adjustments, making them essential for advancing space mobility.

During rigorous testing, the thruster achieved combustion efficiencies of up to 94 percent. Over 50 successful firings validated the design, reliability and consistency – performance benchmarks needed for future in-space applications.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII, said, “This engine is more than a technical success – it represents the foundation of a capability that will enable the UAE to design, test and ultimately deploy propulsion systems for a range of future missions. By developing this expertise here in Abu Dhabi, we are ensuring that sovereign space technology becomes a reality, and that our nation’s talent is at the centre of shaping that future.”

TII’s liquid rocket programme is centred in Abu Dhabi and brings together Emirati engineers with international experts, building a knowledge base that will empower national talent and inspire the next generation of space innovators.

The programme advances TII’s broader mission to build UAE in-space propulsion, which includes scaling propulsion designs, developing engines with regenerative cooling and ultimately enabling independent and frequent access to space to support scientific, commercial and exploratory missions.

Dr. Elias Tsoutsanis, Chief Researcher, Propulsion and Space Research Centre at TII, said, “Successfully firing the UAE’s first liquid rocket engine is a major step in building sovereign propulsion capability. This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the progress of our in-space research. With local test infrastructure underway, our focus will be on scaling propulsion systems and advancing technologies that can support future orbital and deep space missions. It’s an exciting moment – and just the first step in a much larger journey.”

While initial testing was conducted at Airborne Engineering’s facilities in the UK as part of an international collaboration, plans are underway to establish dedicated test infrastructure in the UAE to enable future cold-flow and firing tests to take place locally and support continued innovation on home soil.

The roadmap ahead includes scaling propulsion to larger engines, moving towards cryogenic propellants and supporting deep space missions – reflecting Abu Dhabi’s determination to play a meaningful role in global space exploration.