Space42 announced that its Thuraya-4 satellite, launched earlier this year, has entered its final operational phase in preparation for official service activation in the coming period, strengthening the company’s satellite communications network across more than 25 countries.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Space42, said that Thuraya-4 represents a significant step in the company’s strategy to build an advanced satellite communications infrastructure.

He noted that the company has successfully completed the assembly of the Foresight-3, -4, and -5 satellites within the UAE, ahead of their planned launches, as part of a wider project aimed at establishing a constellation of seven radar satellites.

Al Ali added that Space42 currently offers more than 14 products and technological solutions serving both commercial and national security sectors. He also highlighted that, during its participation in the exhibition, the company is showcasing a prototype of a self-driving vehicle that enables the conversion of conventional vehicles into autonomous ones featuring advanced safety systems exceeding current market standards.