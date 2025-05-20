The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) today announced the launch of the Middle East’s first dedicated commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite manufacturing facility. The project is delivered in partnership with Space42, the UAE’s AI-powered space technology company with global reach.

The facility, to be named Space42 Space Systems, will localise the design, assembly and testing of SAR satellites used for Earth Observation (EO), securing independent access to space-based intelligence for Abu Dhabi.

This marks the first time such capabilities will be developed locally for commercial use, enabling the UAE to produce advanced EO satellites independently and strengthening its sovereign space infrastructure.

Revealed during the "Make it in the Emirates" 2025, the project advances ADIO’s mission to drive strategic investment into priority sectors, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy and supporting its transformation into a global hub for advanced manufacturing.

Space42 Space Systems will deliver sustainable economic impact and create high-skilled jobs in the advanced industries sector, including a significant number of roles for UAE nationals, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to cultivating a highly skilled local talent base.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “This strategic partnership brings together global capability and national ambition. By enabling transformative companies like Space42 to scale breakthrough technologies here in Abu Dhabi, we are delivering on our mandate to accelerate the emirate’s economic growth and establish future-ready industries. The transformational project demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s vision in action, enabling knowledge transfer, advancing critical infrastructure and delivering sustainable economic impact.”

Operated by Space42, Space42 Space Systems will oversee the full manufacturing lifecycle, from system design to launch readiness. It advances the company’s goal of building sovereign Earth Observation capabilities while anchoring a space ecosystem that can scale globally from Abu Dhabi.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Banayat Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “Bringing commercial satellite manufacturing into the UAE marks a pivotal step in realising Space42’s strategy. It enhances our sovereign capability in Earth Observation and strengthens our position as the preferred partner for premium geospatial data. Abu Dhabi is at the centre of this ambition, providing the environment to test, scale and export space-based capabilities that are sovereign at origin and global in application.

"With ADIO as a partner, we are turning strategic intent into scalable infrastructure and cultivating Emirati talent that will shape the future of this sector.”

SAR satellites, capable of capturing high resolution imagery in all weather and light conditions, are vital for national security, environmental monitoring and disaster response. Until now, production of these systems has remained largely concentrated in a handful of international markets.

Through this pioneering facility, Abu Dhabi will, for the first time, assemble, integrate and test commercial SAR satellites, positioning the emirate at the forefront of the global space economy and reinforcing its status as a centre of excellence for space innovation.

The project will be implemented by Space42, established to operate the facility using best in-class technology in systems integration, advanced testing and launch preparation.

Beyond manufacturing, the facility will actively support Abu Dhabi’s strategy to develop a sustainable pipeline of local talent. It will embed robust academic and industry programmes, including internships for UAE nationals, technical lectures, industry site visits and research collaborations with leading Abu Dhabi universities.

The new modular facility will manage the complete Assembly, Integration and Testing (AIT) lifecycle, from system design to launch preparation.

As space becomes an increasingly important sector of the global economy, ADIO’s support ensures that Abu Dhabi becomes an exporter of satellite technology, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a regional hub for manufacturing, data intelligence and sovereign technologies.