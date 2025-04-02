Bahrain's own satellite, Al Munther, has reached its designated orbit and has started sending signals, the Bahrain Space Agency (BSA) has confirmed.

Several signals were received via the ground station and the data received showed that the satellite was stable in its orbit and that its essential systems were operating within the specified technical ranges, said the technical team in a statement yesterday.

This is a positive indicator of the satellite’s health and stability, it added.

The satellite was successfully launched on March 15, 2025, from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, as part of an international mission carrying several satellites.

“Al Munther represents a strategic achievement for Bahrain and embodies the remarkable progress in building national capabilities in the space sector,” said BSA chief executive Dr Mohammed Al Aseeri.

“The success of the initial operational phases to date reflects the combined efforts of a professional and ambitious team and paves the way for a new phase of space development and innovation.”

Al Munther project manager Aisha Al Haram said the system activation began immediately after the satellite reached orbit.

“Activating the power system was the first step that enabled the operation of other systems. We are currently in the testing phase of core systems, such as communications, the control system and direction finding, in preparation for moving on to testing the four technical payloads, including the artificial intelligence payload.

“This phase is one of the most critical in a satellite’s life cycle, as it assesses the efficiency and stability of the systems upon which the satellite’s entire operation depends.

“These tests include: monitoring the performance of the solar panels and their compliance with the expected power, testing radio communications to ensure the safe transmission and reception of commands, testing the direction-finding system, and measuring internal temperatures to ensure the devices operate within the permitted ranges.”

She added that each system is tested separately, the incoming data carefully analysed and tests repeated to ensure consistency.

“Communication with the satellite is limited by the time it passes over the ground station, which requires careful scheduling to take advantage of each communication window.”

This phase is not subject to a fixed timeframe, given the complexity of the systems, their varying response times and limited communication. Additionally, caution is required in sending technical commands during this sensitive phase, as well as the possibility of unexpected challenges arising from the harsh orbital environment.

The BSA continues to implement the project’s operational plan in accordance with the highest engineering standards, looking forward to completing the testing of the basic systems, in preparation for moving on to testing the four technical payloads and then commencing regular operations that will enable the satellite to perform its scientific and technical missions with high efficiency in the coming period.

