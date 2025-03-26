RIYADH — A Saudi nonprofit, Falak for Space Science and Research, is preparing to launch the Kingdom’s first space-based experiment focused on the human eye, in collaboration with SpaceX as part of the FRAM2 mission later this month.



The groundbreaking mission will investigate how microgravity affects the eye’s natural microbiome, offering insights that could benefit astronaut health and unlock new medical discoveries on Earth.



According to Falak, all necessary preparations — including sample collection, integration, and transportation — have been completed ahead of launch.



Dr. Ayoub Al-Subaihi, CEO of Falak and the mission’s principal investigator, described the initiative as a major milestone for Saudi Arabia’s emerging space sector.



“We are proud to be the first Saudi society specializing in space science and its applications,” he said.



“In a short time, we’ve made a tangible impact through research and training programs that have supported students and scientists. This mission marks the next step in our journey.”



Al-Subaihi emphasized the importance of nonprofit contributions to scientific advancement.



The experiment will study how bacteria in the eye respond to low-gravity environments by analyzing genetic and protein changes that may impact astronaut health.



Researchers will assess whether microgravity alters microbial resistance to antibiotics and encourages biofilm formation — factors that could elevate infection risks during extended space missions.



Dr. Wedad Al-Qahtani, a research scientist on the project, confirmed that the samples were prepared with precision to maintain biological integrity throughout the mission.



Ophthalmologist Dr. Selwa Al-Hazzaa, also involved in the study, highlighted the potential medical implications.



“This isn’t just about sending an experiment into space,” she said. “It’s about understanding how space conditions affect human vision. The results may guide future treatments for eye health, both in orbit and here on Earth.”



While previous space research has focused on gut and oral microbiomes, the eye microbiome remains largely unexplored. The upcoming mission positions Saudi Arabia at the forefront of this emerging field.

