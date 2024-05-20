Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the world's fastest-growing securities exchanges with a market capitalisation of more than US$765 billion, is pleased to launch its 2024 Global Investor Roadshow and Conference starting off with New York in collaboration with Morgan Stanley Bank, on 20th and 21st May, 2024.

The ADX delegation comprises CEOs, CFOs and senior executives from 15 of ADX’s most prominent listed companies and the ADX team led by Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman; and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO.

As the largest capital market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the second-largest market in the Arab region, ADX is collaborating with Morgan Stanley to arrange and facilitate invaluable meetings between ADX-listed companies and major institutional investors and portfolio managers, based in New York.

These 15 ADX blue-chips boasting a combined market capitalisation of over US$228 billion represent several key growth sectors of the thriving UAE economy and Abu Dhabi’s dynamic capital market. ADX and its listed companies will be sharing in-depth details and insights into their market performance, topics that shape the future of capital markets, including sustainable financing, investment decisions in the Middle East, and the integration of ESG and AI investment strategies.

Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, "We are excited to commence our 2024 global investor roadshow in New York and showcase 15 of our top-performing companies representing the various fast-growing industries of Abu Dhabi.

"With ADX at the core of Abu Dhabi’s financial hub, the investor outreach in New York is part of ADX’s ongoing efforts to heighten awareness of Abu Dhabi’s capital market, and it is also an extension of ADX’s commitment to advancing the country’s vibrant and diversified economy through strategic channels. The event will also serve to support more investors in better understanding and accessing the attractive investment options and opportunities in Abu Dhabi. It is an incredible platform to enhance our cross-border network and support our companies and investors in their long-term growth and development strategies. As a market enabler and capital gateway, ADX does not only address the demanding capital needs of industry sectors today, we constantly evolve to support fast-changing market demands, international trade and investment developments.”

The list of companies attending the roadshow includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, ADNOC Distribution, Abu Dhabi Ports, ADNOC Drilling Company, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Aldar Properties, Bayanat, Al Yasat, Borouge, Burjeel Holdings, EMSTEEL Building Materials (Emriates Steel Arkan), Fertiglobe, and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

ADX has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by a commitment to innovation and investor engagement. In 2023, ADX raised more than US$5.6 billion in IPO proceeds and accounted for 56.3 percent of the total proceeds raised in the region. The Exchange boasts a diverse securities product and service offerings, including 97 listed companies, 13 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), derivatives and others. ADX has been the most active and liquid ETF market platform in MENA, with trading values of US$1.4 billion in 2023, an increase of 160 percent from the year before. This dynamic growth has contributed to a robust market capitalisation of AED2.84 trillion (US$765 billion).

More than 19,000 institutional investors are currently registered with ADX and close to 43 percent of its registered investors are from overseas.

As an active member of UN’s Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative and advocate of sustainability, ADX launched the FTSE ADX ESG index in Nov 2023 to promote sustainable business practices among its listed companies and in turn, enable companies and investors meet their sustainability goals. Investors benefit from reliable ESG data, enabling them to make informed decisions that continue to align financial success with environmental and social responsibility. ADX’s US partners include ICE Global Network, Nasdaq, and New York Stock Exchange.