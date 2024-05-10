Saudi Arabia is to grow its general aviation sector tenfold to contribute $2 billion to GDP by 2030 under a new strategy.

The General Aviation roadmap will support operators of business jets, charter, private and corporate jet travel for the kingdom’s development as a high value business and tourist destination.

In October 2023, Saudi Arabia revised its 2030 tourism target upwards from 100 to 150 million visitors by 2030.

The roadmap will be launched at the Future Aviation Forum (FAF) and will support operators and service providers through coordinated infrastructure investment and regulatory streamlining, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com