Jeddah: Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO) announced the approval of the operational plan and the readiness of all facilities and three lounges at King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) to serve approximately 1.2 million pilgrims during the Hajj season in 1445 Hijri.

This comes as an extension of the ongoing efforts undertaken by JEDCO in collaboration with more than 27 governmental and private entities to provide the best services to the guests of Allah, facilitate their journey to perform their rituals, and enrich their experience, achieving the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

JEDCO chief executive Mazen Johar stated that the operational plan for the Hajj season of 1445 Hijri aligns with all operational and security requirements aimed at the safety and comfort of pilgrims arriving through KAIA.

It also complies with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which mandate providing all facilities and means of comfort to receive the guests of Allah, Johar noted.

"The operational plan will be implemented starting from the first day of Dhu Al-Qa'dah with the arrival of the first flights until the arrival of all pilgrims. It includes the operation of all airport lounges -- Lounge 1, the North Lounge, and the Hajj and Umrah lounges complex in the common arrival and departure manner throughout the season to meet the demand from other categories of travelers,” the JEDCO chief said.

He highlighted that the three lounges include more than 411 passport control stations, 440 baggage-receiving stations, 56 movable bridge gates, 54 customs inspection devices, 29 baggage-claim belts upon arrival, 28 bus gates, 4 health centers, and two platforms for group baggage.

He further indicated that the number of employees at KAIA during peak times would reach around 16,000 staff from various government, security, and operational sectors working at the airport to serve the guests of Allah and facilitate their procedures during their spiritual journey.