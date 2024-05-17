Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) has announced the commencement of commercial operations for the southern runway at Muscat International Airport. This step is part of its efforts to advance Oman's aviation sector and enhance airport infrastructure.

According to CAA, the new runway will help in enhancing international and domestic air traffic , achieving the strategic targets of Vision Oman 2040 and contributing to the diversification of take-off and landing routes.

The southern runway will add many features to the airport services like accommodation of all aircraft including A380, achieving lower noise levels in the surrounding areas, higher speed and flexibility in take-off and landing operations and contribution to energy consumption reduction by using LED lighting which will be available 24/7.

