New Delhi [India]: IndiGo flight 6E 1406 from Abu Dhabi to Delhi has been diverted to Muscat in Oman due to technical snag, said Indigo.

The passengers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat and alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to their destination.

According to the passengers, the plane started vibrating immediately after take-off, which led to the diversion of the flight.

The aircraft will be back in operation after necessary maintenance.

"IndiGo flight 6E 1406 operating from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, was diverted to Muscat due to a technical issue. The aircraft will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. The customers have been offered hotel accommodation in Muscat and alternative arrangements are being made to facilitate their journey to destination. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," said an Indigo spokesperson.

Further details are awaited.

