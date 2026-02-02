Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recently revealed its plans for the expansion of Suhar International Airport and the development of the new airport in Musandam.

A tender has been floated for the construction works of the new passenger terminal at Suhar Airport.

It also stated that all studies related to the approved site for Musandam airport have been completed, alongside conducting a comprehensive assessment in coordination with economic partners, according to Engineer Salem al Harasi, Head of the Airports Projects Team, CAA.

The executive plan for the project is expected to be approved during this current year.

Harrisi said the technical and financial study for the tendering of engineering designs and supervision for the regional airports in Jabal Al Akhdar, Ras al Hadd, and Masirah has been completed.

It may be noted that RO 400 million of this budget was designated for advancing key economic transformation projects, including those within the Civil Aviation Sector.

Significant developments planned for the sector include the tendering process for the expansion of the Suhar Airport passenger terminal, the implementation of the Oman Airspace Strategic Project, and the completion of the aircraft maintenance building and cargo facilities at Muscat International Airport.

Additionally, consultancy studies continue for the construction of a Backup Runway at Salalah International Airport.

Musandam Airport

Musandam Airport project will be divided into phases. The first stage will include a 45-metre-wide runway. A passenger building (to handle 250,000 passengers annually) will be constructed in addition to an air traffic control tower, runway (2,520 metres long and 45 metres wide), taxiways, a fire station, equipment repair shops, a marine rescue station, and parking lots for aircraft.

There will be a new road 7-km leading to the airport. In the second phase, the runway will be expanded to 3,300 metres, capable of Airbus 330s, 350s, and Boeing 787s and 777s, in addition to increasing the number of taxiways and parking lots for aircraft, an aircraft isolation yard, and the terminal building (if required).

Suhar Airport

Sohar airport was opened in 2014 as part of 44th National Day celebrations in November 2014, and Oman Air operated an inaugural flight to mark the official opening.

International flights to and from Sohar Airport commenced in 2017, with Air Arabia service to Sharjah.

Sohar airport handled 18,637 (mostly domestic) passengers from 260 flights in 2025, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The Airport, about 13 Km northwest of Suhar city, has been envisaged as a new gateway for cargo and courier traffic in Northern Oman. Suhar Airport can serve as an emergency alternative to Muscat Airport for passengers and cargo coming into the Sultanate.

The airport is situated close to the major commercial, industrial, and economic centers, including the Port of Sohar Free Zone.

Jabal Akhdar airport

Jabal Akhdar, situated in the Dakhiliyah Governorate, has been attracting tourists year-round due to its moderate summer temperatures, which can drop to single digits during the winter.

The destination has been becoming increasingly popular, but connectivity issues exist because the mountain heights are currently only accessible by four-wheel vehicles from a certain point.

As part of the government's long-term plans, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been working on plans for the development of Jabal al Akhdar, among others.

The number of visitors to Jabal al Akhdar in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, during the period from January until the end of December of the year 2025, was 222,151 visitors, compared to 203,629, which included several foreign and GCC nationals.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

