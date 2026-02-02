Muscat - Oman on Sunday opened a regional meeting on air traffic management, drawing officials and aviation experts from 19 countries to discuss coordination, safety and efficiency in Middle East airspace.

The three-day Air Traffic Management Coordination Meeting is hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and organised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Around 90 participants, including representatives of three international organisations and airlines, are attending.

Discussions focus on global developments in air traffic management and on challenges affecting the flow of air traffic within the Middle East and at its contact points with neighbouring regions. Participants are also examining measures to improve airspace management and strengthen regional coordination.

The programme includes bilateral and multilateral sessions on proposed airspace improvements and cross-border emergency arrangements, as well as working groups with airspace users on operational mechanisms and service enhancement.

Saleh bin Abdullah al Harthy, Director General of Air Navigation at the CAA, said hosting the meeting highlights Oman’s growing role in civil aviation and its support for ICAO efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation. He said closer coordination would contribute to higher safety and operational efficiency standards across regional airspace.

