Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by Civil Aviation Authority, concluded an air services agreement with the Republic of Tunisia in Tunis on Sunday.

The agreement was signed by Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Oman, in the presence of Sarah Zaafarani al Zanzri, Minister of Transport of Tunisia, Dr Hilal bin Abdullah al Sanani, the Ambassador of Oman to Tunisia, and several officials from both countries’ civil aviation authorities.

This agreement updates the 1985 accord between the governments of Oman and Tunisia concerning air services, reflecting current regional and global advancements in aviation.

It establishes the principles of open skies between the two nations, permitting airlines to conduct unlimited direct flights. The agreement aims to streamline operational and technical aspects for the mutual benefit and regulation of air transport services between Oman and Tunisia.

The agreement includes provisions outlining the schedule of air routes between Oman and Tunisia. These provisions cover economic terms, regulatory frameworks, and operational cooperation. They enable designated airlines from both countries to operate passenger and air cargo flights between their respective airports. Furthermore, airlines from Oman and Tunisia can engage in code-sharing arrangements, allowing them to jointly use flight codes on routes operated by carriers from both nations.

Additionally, Oman has established bilateral agreements in air transport with 124 countries worldwide. These agreements are designed to comprehensively regulate air transport services, encompassing technical and operational aspects, while also fostering robust relations in civil aviation and air transport with partner nations.

