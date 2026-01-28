Oman Air has recorded strong commercial performance in 2025. The airline carried 5.8 million passengers in 2025, representing an 8% increase compared to 2024 and a 57% increase compared to 2022, significantly outpacing overall market growth.

Of these, 64% were point-to-point (visitors flying directly into Oman), a segment that recorded an unprecedented 34% year-on-year increase.

Reflecting stronger capacity utilisation and more disciplined network and revenue management, the airline’s capacity also saw strong growth, rising by 6% year-on-year, from 76% in 2024 to 82% in 2025 (a 26% increase vs. 2022).

During the year, Oman Air also expanded and strengthened its network through the launch of several new routes, increased frequencies and codeshare partnerships.

Joining the oneworld Alliance in mid-2025 instantly expanded the airline’s global reach to 900 destinations, while the introduction of direct services to Amsterdam, Taif, Singapore, Baghdad and Copenhagen, significantly enhancing Oman’s global connectivity and bilateral ties.

Con Korfiatis, Oman Air’s CEO, said, “These results highlight the tangible progress made through Oman Air’s transformation strategy, which has prioritised commercial optimisation, smarter deployment of resources and a sharper focus on customer experience. They show that we’re not only attracting more passengers, but also generating higher quality revenue, delivering long-term benefits for both the airline and for Oman as we build a more agile, customer-centric and financially resilient business that reflects the pride, ambition and potential of Oman.”

Serving Oman

Continuing to serve the domestic market, Oman Air significantly increased capacity to Salalah in 2025, delivering 17% more available seats compared to 2024 and 19% more compared to 2022.

In 2025, the airline flew 19% more passengers to Salalah compared to 2024 and 36% more compared to 2022.

The airline also introduced its first ever direct charter service between Moscow and Salalah, with plans to expand to additional Russian cities during 2026 and extend to further Europe markets from 2027.

Together, these initiatives are expected to attract up to 580,000 new passengers to Salalah by 2030, generating more than OMR 320 million in tourism revenue.

Meanwhile, Oman Air continues to prioritise affordability and access for the domestic market, maintaining fixed fares with capped pricing for Omani citizens between Muscat and Salalah year-round, including reduced pricing during the peak khareef season, and adding capacity during periods of high demand.

Initiated in 2023, Oman Air’s transformation programme spans the entire business with an overarching objective to achieve financial breakeven, which the airline is on track to reach in record time, while equally focusing on improving efficiency and service quality in line with global standards.

As the programme continues, Oman Air remains focused on sustaining performance improvements, enhancing the end-to-end customer journey and delivering long-term value for passengers, partners and stakeholders.

