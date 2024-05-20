Riyadh: The Riyadh Airports Company is set to host the World Annual General Assembly, Conference, and Exhibition (WAGA2024) from May 21 to 23, 2024.

This international event represents the pinnacle of ongoing efforts and advancements in the Kingdom's transport and logistics sector, made possible through the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.



This achievement underscores the Kingdom's strategic importance as a global trade crossroads, a connecting hub for three continents, and a key logistical center supporting national and regional ambitions aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.



WAGA2024, under the theme "The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem," will address several crucial topics. These include the Kingdom's significant role as a major player in the global air transport industry, Riyadh Airports' contributions to the Kingdom's strategic goals, and a comprehensive overview of the company's key achievements at local, regional, and international levels. This will further solidify Riyadh Airports' role in fulfilling the objectives of the national transport and logistics strategy.



Furthermore, the three-day event will feature the signing of agreements, joint meetings, and specialized sessions to discuss global developments and review successful international experiences, attended by CEOs and airport leaders from around the world, as well as a select group of experts. The conference will host over 800 specialists.



As part of the Kingdom's comprehensive efforts in the aviation sector, Riyadh Airports Company will host WAGA2024. This prestigious event will be held alongside the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum (FAF 2024), organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.



During this significant week for the Kingdom's civil aviation sector, Riyadh will host several key events, including the Seventh Meeting of the Directors General of Civil Aviation-Middle East Region; the Regional Safety Oversight Organisation (RSOO) for the Middle East and North Africa; the Airports Awards Ceremony; and the First Security Forum of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation (ACAO).



Moreover, the ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit will be held for the first time, among other notable events. Hosting these major events underscores the Kingdom's leading role in the aviation sector and its dedication to advancing and growing the industry globally.



Established in 1952, the Airports Council International (ACI) comprises 171 member states, and its Annual General Assembly plays a vital role in promoting knowledge sharing, cooperation, and advancements in airport operations and management worldwide.