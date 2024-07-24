Qatar Airways has announced that it has signed a deal with Boeing for supply of 20 more units of 777-9 aircraft, which is set to become the world’s largest and most fuel-efficient twin-engine jets.

The order, which expands the carrier’s 777X order book to nearly 100 airplanes, was finalized this year and listed as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website.

The Qatari airline helped launch the 777X program and now has on order 60 777-9 passenger airplanes.

"We are proud to announce an expansion to the existing Boeing 777X aircraft order with an additional 20, totaling 94 Boeing 777X aircraft. We, as the World’s Best Airline, are an industry leader and operate one of the youngest fleets, offering unparalleled innovation and quality," remarked Qatar Airways Group CEO Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer.

"Keeping an eye on the future, we continue to ensure that all Qatar Airways passengers are only met with the best products and services available in the industry," he stated.

Qatar Airways, he stated, was also the inaugural launch customer for the 777-8 Freighter and has 34 of the next generation cargo jet on order.

Based on the popular Boeing 777 family and with advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X programme is designed to set new standards of efficiency, environmental performance and passenger experience, stated Al Meer.

The 777-9 is the largest in the family and will help operators open new growth opportunities with capacity for 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration and a range of 13,510 km.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it began certification flight testing for the 777-9, which will offer a new level of passenger comfort with a spacious cabin, better humidity, a quiet environment and increased natural light.

"Qatar Airways is a leader in our industry, and we are honored the airline added 20 more 777-9 jets to its large Boeing order book," said Stephanie Pope, the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"We appreciate their confidence that Boeing’s market-leading widebody family will provide outstanding fuel efficiency and a superior passenger experience for its global operations," he noted.

In addition to the 777X family, Qatar Airways has 12 787 Dreamliner and 25 737 MAX aircraft on order, he added.

Boeing’s 2024 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that twin-aisle jets such as its 777X and 787 Dreamliner will make up 44% of the region’s fleet across Middle Eastern operators over the next 20 years.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).