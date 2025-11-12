Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) recorded its highest-ever quarterly traffic between July and September 2025, handling more than 14.3 million passengers, a 4.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

HIA noted in its website that August was the airport’s “busiest month” on record, surpassing 5 million travellers during the quarter.

It remarks that these results further cement the airport’s reputation as one of the world’s fastest-expanding international aviation hubs. This record-breaking achievement was driven by a 7 percent YoY rise in point-to-point traffic, as 3.4 million passengers travelled to and from Doha. The growth was further bolstered by increased aircraft movements and consistently high seat occupancy across airlines operating at Hamad International Airport.

The statement said that Qatar Airways also enhanced network connectivity by introducing two new routes, to Malta and Aleppo, during the period. Throughout the quarter, HIA maintained an impressive 98 percent overall customer satisfaction score, highlighting its success in delivering exceptional service while expanding operational capacity.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) indicated that from July to September, aircraft movements rose by 1.3 percent, reaching 72,700 flights. Cargo operations remained stable at 664,975 tonnes, marking a marginal 0.8 percent dip compared to the third quarter of 2024. Airlines serving HIA recorded an average seat load factor of 84.1 percent, up by two percentage points YoY, demonstrating sustained passenger demand and optimised route efficiency.

On the other hand, QCAA also reported its continued growth across Qatar’s air transport sector in October 2025, with notable increases in aircraft movements, passenger traffic, and cargo volumes compared to the same month last year.

Preliminary data show that aircraft movements rose by 6.9 percent, reaching 24,576 flights in October 2025, up from 22,989 in October 2024. The upward trend was mirrored in passenger traffic, which recorded a 10.2 percent YoY increase, rising from 4.215 million passengers in October 2024 to 4.643 million this year.

The country’s air cargo and mail operations also maintained strong performance, climbing 4 percent compared to the previous year. Total air freight handled reached 238,356 tonnes, up from 229,279 tonnes in October 2024. The latest figures highlight Qatar’s growing role as a global aviation hub, reflecting continued confidence in the country’s connectivity, operational efficiency, and capacity to handle expanding passenger and cargo volumes.

In a statement, Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of HIA, said, “Hamad International Airport is scaling with purpose to meet rising passenger demand, driven by Qatar’s growing appeal as a destination and the strength of its aviation and tourism sector.”

“Guided by our commitment to passenger centricity, our airport continues to optimise its capacity and operations, ensuring that every milestone redefines global standards in airport performance,” he added.

