The UAE low-cost carrier flydubai is in talks with aircraft manufacturers as it looks to make its largest purchase to support its expansion.

The Dubai-based airline is looking at options with Boeing and Airbus for a potential order that could surpass previous purchases, Bloomberg reported, quoting the company’s CEO, Ghaith Al Ghaith.

In 2017, the airline marked its largest aircraft investment as it acquired 175 737 planes. “We have to make a decision for the next 10 years,” Al Gaith said, noting that the next acquisition could “certainly” surpass the previous ones.

If the purchase goes through, it could be the largest in the airline’s 15-year history, with the carrier “being forced to plan further in advance”, the news agency said.

The budget carrier said on Monday that its expansion plans have been “significantly impacted” by Boeing’s latest update regarding ongoing delays in its aircraft delivery schedule.

It said that no new aircraft will be joining its fleet for the remainder of the year following the latest update it received from the plane maker.

“The unpredictability of the aircraft delivery schedules from Boeing over the past few years has put significant pressure on the carrier and its ability to firmly plan for its projected growth, especially as it geared up to meet the strong demand for travel after the pandemic,” the airline said.

