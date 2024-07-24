Clark International Airport will be leaning on a P46-billion development plan, commitment from leading airlines, and the emerging economy of Central Luzon to remain a preferred gateway of travelers in Luzon.

Government and aviation executives told The STAR they are dedicated to improving the viability of Clark to sustain its relevance in a multi-airport future in Mega Manila.

The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), developer of the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, is spending at least P45.5 billion for a pipeline of seven projects aimed at increasing passenger and cargo volumes in the airport.

The biggest of these projects is the P21-billion Clark World Convention and Events Hub, billed as a venue for large-scale concerts. By building this, CIAC hopes to pull travelers to Clark for events, raising visitor arrivals in the airport.

Moreover, the CIAC will construct a second runway in the airport, estimated to cost P12 billion, to ensure that the gateway is always operational even when the main strip is shut. An P8.5-billion food hub will also rise near the airport, boosting the prospects for cargo flights.

Further, CIAC has completed the concept design for the P1.5-billion Clark Direct Access Link, a 2.7-kilometer road bridging the airport to the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

For accessibility, CIAC president and CEO Arrey Perez said Clark may soon welcome buses and e-jeepneys from nearby regions, addressing the lack of transport units for passengers.

The goal is to add commute options from areas like CAMANAVA (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela), supporting the existing point-to-point services from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trinoma, Dau, Pampanga, Baguio, Dagupan City and Olongapo City.

Given this, Cebu Pacific - the largest airline in Clark and in the Philippines - vowed to study expansion opportunities in Clark. Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao believes that Clark will remain an important gateway for travelers from the north.

Recently, Cebu Pacific has announced the resumption of Clark flights to Davao, General Santos City, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa in October. Right now, the airline operates flights from Clark to Caticlan, Cebu, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) also relocated to Clark one of its niche services, flights to Basco, turning the airport as its main door for entry to Batanes.

PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said the airline is also determined to widen its flight choices in Clark on top of current connections to Busuanga, Coron and Caticlan.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines spokesman Steve Dailisan said the carrier will start re-evaluating the viability of mounting flights from Clark once the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) is completed.

'For now, it still remains as a formidable option especially for travelers from the north. However, AirAsia will continuously reassess its applicability once NMIA becomes fully operational in the next five to 10 years,' Dailisan said.

The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp., the operator of Clark, is optimistic that the growth of provinces around the airport will drive up demand for air travel. In 2022 Pampanga, where the gateway is located, contributed almost a fourth of the Central Luzon economy.

LIPAD also noted that Angeles and Olongapo, both within the catchment of Clark, are becoming metropolitan giants thanks to the infrastructure projects designed for these cities.

There is no worry, for now, from Clark developers and investors that the airport will thrive in a future where nearby Ninoy Aquino International Airport can handle up to 60 million passengers a year as a result of its P170.6 billion rehabilitation.

They also don't expect the completion of the P735.63-billion NMIA in Bulacan, which would be the largest gateway in the Philippines, to take away Clark's viability as an airport.

