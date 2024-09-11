Direct flights from Manila and Paris will be mounted beginning December 8 this year, French Ambassador to the Philippines Marie Fontanel said on Tuesday, September 10.

Fontanel was joined by Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista at a press briefing in Malacañan Palace to make the announcement. The French Ambassador said that there has not been a direct flight between the Philippines and France for 20 years, and five years for the European Union.

'It means that the reopening of a direct flight between the Philippines and Europe has been eagerly awaited and I'm particularly proud and happy that it is with Air France and a direct connection, Paris-Manila flight,' Fontanel said.

Fontanel also said this signifies that Air France is set to increase flights between the Philippines and Europe by 4% from 2024 to 2042.

'In terms of tourism, of course, with the connection of the two air hubs of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ninoy Aquino International Airport here in Manila consolidating the rule of France and the Philippines as a gateway to Europe and Southeast Asia in terms of trade at the time when negotiations on a free trade agreement are resuming with the EU,' Fontanel said.

Air France-KLM for Southeast Asia and Oceania General Manager Femke Kroese said that there will be flights three times a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Bautista assured that the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be ready for these additional passengers.

'Of course, you know that NAIA is a very congested airport, and this is the reason why we are privatizing it and making some more improvements. But for these particular flights, NAIA is very much prepared,' Bautista said.

NAIA is set to be taken over by conglomerate San Miguel Corp. on September 14.

Fontanel said that this privatization weighed into their decision to open direct flights.

'It's no coincidence that we are announcing the reopening of the line just a few days before the airport's privatization. I would like to sincerely thank Ramon Ang for his invaluable help,' the French Ambassador said.

