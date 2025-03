French airline Air France cancelled eight flights to and from London Heathrow on Friday after a fire at a power sub-station shut down Europe's busiest airport.

Flights to other UK airports are operating normally, Air France said.

The group's Dutch airline KLM said it canceled three return flights.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz Additional reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David Goodman )