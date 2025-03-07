Airbus deliveries for January and February fell 18% year on year to 65 aircraft, the planemaker said on Friday.

Airbus has warned about relatively weak deliveries in the first quarter after supplies from engine maker CFM were pulled forward to the fourth quarter of last year to help Airbus to broadly reach its annual target.

In February the company delivered 40 jets.

Airbus also reported 14 new orders for February, bringing the total this year to 69. After cancellations, Airbus reached 65 net orders in the first two months, up from 33 at the same point last year.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by David Goodman )