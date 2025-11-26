Air France has announced an increase in frequency for the winter schedule on the Dubai–Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) route.

Customers will now benefit from up to 18 weekly flights from Dubai to Paris, with greater flexibility and enhanced connectivity throughout the season.

The additional frequencies, effective from November 25, 2025 until March 2026, will complement Air France’s existing two services, offering customers greater flexibility and more travel options to Paris.

This expansion highlights Air France’s commitment to the UAE market and meets the growing demand for business and leisure travel between Dubai and Paris, as well as onward connections across Europe, North America and destinations across the airline’s global network.

“The UAE is a key market for Air France and KLM, and this expansion reflects our commitment to region,” said Laila El Mansouri, Country Manager, UAE, Air France–KLM. “With the addition of new flights, we are proud to strengthen connectivity between Dubai and Paris, providing our customers with more travel options, delivering the best of French hospitality and the signature Air France service." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

