Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has expanded its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, unlocking new routes to Europe via Istanbul and giving passengers access to additional destinations across Europe and Türkiye through Istanbul Airport (IST).

Under the expanded code share agreement, Gulf Air passengers can now connect via Istanbul to Budapest, Hungary (BUD); Prague, Czech Republic (PRG); Venice, Italy (VCE); Vienna, Austria (VIE); and Rize, Türkiye (RZV), offering a broader selection of routes and greater flexibility when planning their journeys.

As for Turkish Airlines, expanded codeshare agreement will further increase connectivity to global carrier’s existing routes.

Martin Gauss, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, said: “By expanding our codeshare with Turkish Airlines, we are giving our passengers access to more destinations across Europe and Türkiye via Istanbul, with greater choice and flexibility when planning their journeys. By leveraging Istanbul Airport as a major connection hub, we can bring more cities within reach through a single, seamless itinerary in partnership with Turkish Airlines. Our coordinated schedules are designed to deliver smoother connections and a more streamlined travel experience for our customers across these shared routes.”

On the expanded cooperation, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi stated: “We are pleased to deepen the cooperation with Gulf Air through this codeshare expansion, thus continuing to enhance Istanbul’s role as a leading global hub. We believe this expanded collaboration will provide added value for our guests through improved connectivity.”

