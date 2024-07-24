Cebu Pacific confirmed a report that it is 'currently engaged in exploratory talks with Ayala Land over the potential acquisition of AirSWIFT, a self-described 'boutique' airline servicing vacation destinations like El Nido, Boracay, and Coron. CEB said that talks are still in the 'proposal' stage, and that it is 'always on the lookout for opportunities to grow and expand its newtork, including partnership with other parties.' The original reporting quoted sources as saying that a deal might be closed in 'one to two months or earlier', and CEB neither confirmed nor denied this timeline in its clarification.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Philippine STAR