Saudia, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, will join the China Visitors Summit (CVS) Middle East as the official airline carrier for two events in Dubai and Riyadh in September, providing extensive flight support for 120 Chinese buyers from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with connecting services to both the cities.

CVS Middle East is taking place in Dubai (September 5-6) and in Riyadh (September 9-10).

In their role as a golden sponsor, Saudia will have several exclusive benefits, including:

- Training and Presentation Opportunities: Direct engagement with Chinese buyers in Riyadh

- Experiences in Saudi Arabia: Showcasing the unique travel experiences available in the Kingdom

- Service Introductions: Informing Chinese buyers about the new services from China to Saudi Arabia and the airline’s extensive network connecting the Middle East and the world.

Alexander Glos, CEO of the China i2i Group, producers of the CVS since 2008, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Saudia as our official airline carrier for the CVS Middle East and CVS Saudi Arabia.

“Their support underscores the importance of strengthening travel connections between China, Saudia Arabia and the Middle East, and we are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to all participants.”

The CVS Middle East and CVS Saudi Arabia events together represent the largest gathering of Chinese travel agencies, tour operators, and travel industry buyers in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia for 2024.

This partnership, Saudia said, underscores its commitment to fostering strong travel connections between China and the region. –

