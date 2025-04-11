KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Justice has announced a significant increase in judicial announcements made through electronic means, highlighting the success of Ministerial Resolution No. (26) of 2021 after its recent amendment.

In a press release, the ministry reported that the first week of activating the resolution, from April 2 to April 9, 2025, saw a notable leap in the use of electronic platforms, particularly the "Sahel" app, for delivering judicial announcements. During this period, a total of 10,848 electronic notices were issued through the app.

This steady rise in online judicial announcements confirms the decision's success in achieving its goals, which include speeding up litigation processes, reducing notification times, and enhancing the reliability of legal notices through secure and verifiable digital channels. Additionally, the use of electronic notices has significantly reduced the operational costs associated with traditional paper-based notifications.

The Ministry of Justice reaffirmed its commitment to continuously improving its legislative and technical systems, ensuring the swift delivery of justice for both citizens and residents of Kuwait.

