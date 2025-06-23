CAIRO - Egypt has imported 4.9 million metric tons of wheat, 4.2 million tons of corn and 2.2 million tons of soybeans so far this year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Last year, Egypt imported over 7.1 million tons of wheat, 4 million tons of corn, and 1.8 million tons of soybeans from the beginning of January through the end of June. That marks a 30% drop in wheat imports, a 4% decrease in corn imports, and a 22% rise in soybeans imports, according to trading data seen by Reuters.

The ministry also said it is considering new origins for strategic commodities.

(Reporting by Mohamed Ezz Editing by David Goodman and Joe Bavier)