KUWAIT CITY - The Enforcement General Department at the Ministry of Justice has specified three categories of individuals exempted from the provisions of the Debtors Imprisonment Law.

These categories are student stipends, rent allowances paid by the government to some citizens, and social assistance disbursed by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

The department emphasized that these benefits granted by the State to some individuals will not be seized if those receiving them are in debt.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to the newspaper that the department continues to hold meetings to develop mechanisms for implementing arrest and summons against debtors, taking into account the humanitarian and social aspects of some categories of debtors.

Sources said the department’s meetings concluded that the law will be implemented in the best possible manner, “without prejudice to the rights of creditors,” while taking into account the humanitarian and living conditions of some categories of debtors.

They pointed out that the legal amendments aim to prevent defaults on debt and fines, given the large percentage of people who, despite their financial ability, delay paying their children’s monthly expenses after separation from their mothers without justification.

The new law aims to rectify these conditions and oblige debtors to fulfill their financial obligations, not evade them.

