RIYADH — A total of 12,066 illegal residents were arrested in Saudi Arabia in a week. The arrests were made during the inspections, carried out by the security forces in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, during the period between June 12 and June 18, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.



Those who were arrested include 7,333 violators of the Residency Law, 3,060 violators of the Border Security Law, and 1,673 violators of the Labor Law. The ministry said that a total of 7,238 illegal residents were deported while 6,244 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 2,209 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations.



The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,206, of whom 32 percent were Yemeni nationals, 65 percent Ethiopian nationals, and three percent belonged to other nationalities. Some 21 people, involved in giving transportation, shelter, and employment for violators, were also arrested.



A total of 13,238 illegal residents, including 12,015 men and 1,223 women, are currently undergoing various phases of legal procedures as part of punitive measures against them.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. It noted that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).