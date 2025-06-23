Geneva: The State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), and the Federative Republic of Brazil, represented by the National Telecommunications Agency (ANATEL), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in the field of radio spectrum management. It was signed on the sidelines of the ITU Council 2025 meetings in Geneva.

The MoU was signed by President of CRA Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, and President of ANATEL Carlos Manuel Baigorri.

The agreement reflects both parties' commitment to fostering collaboration for the efficient use of radio spectrum and the advancement of radiocommunication services. It also underscores their shared ambition to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Under the MoU, Qatar and Brazil will collaborate to manage the radio spectrum environment, jointly address radio spectrum monitoring-including satellite-based monitoring-and share expertise in education and training to support human resource development in radio spectrum management.

The MoU also includes cooperation in international conferences related to spectrum management hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other relevant organizations. It facilitates the exchange of knowledge and best practices to improve program management of special events.

This strategic partnership aligns with the shared goals of both countries to foster innovation, respond to evolving technological landscapes, and build international cooperation in the telecommunications sector.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

