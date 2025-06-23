RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced that new regulations and mechanisms for the sale of live livestock, meant for slaughter, by weight will come into force on Thursday, Muharram 1, 1447 AH, corresponding to June 26.



This is part of the ministry’s efforts to regulate livestock sales in public markets across the Kingdom, ensuring fair value for producers and consumers alike and contributing to environmental and economic sustainability, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



The ministry has set a number of terms and conditions for the sale of livestock by weight. This is aimed at ensuring the implementation of standards that guarantee their movements and sale to consumers, achieving the maximum benefit from this procedure. This will positively impact the livestock sector in the Kingdom, promoting the values of fairness and transparency in the buying and selling of livestock, and improving the quality and sustainability of services provided in public benefit markets.



The ministry explained that the regulations for the sale of live livestock by weight include livestock prepared for slaughter inside and outside pens. The controls for selling within pens prohibit the sale of any livestock without determining their weight using approved scales in accordance with the requirements. Pen tenants are required to provide scales, and sellers are required to adhere to the highest standards of accuracy in measuring weight. The scales are also regularly maintained and kept clean to prevent the spread of disease among animals. They are also required to provide a suitable environment to ensure the safety of livestock during weighing, ensuring they are not harmed or stressed. They are also required to accurately record all weighing operations, including the date, animal type, recorded weight, and any other data specified by the supervising authority.



The ministry added that the regulations stipulate ensuring transparency in the weighing process, making it visible to both buyers and sellers, while enabling the latter to object and request a reweighing if necessary. They also prohibit tampering with scales or measurements, or engaging in any fraudulent practices that affect the accuracy of the results.



The ministry's inspector is granted the right to suspend any scale from use until it is verified that it complies with approved specifications. The ministry's inspectors are also provided with all necessary facilities and information, and employees are trained on the correct use of scales to ensure accuracy and efficiency in weighing.



The ministry also outlined regulations for the sale of livestock intended for slaughter outside pens and within public benefit market yards. These regulations prohibit the sale of any livestock without a specific weight, using an approved scale in accordance with the requirements. Market investors are required to provide a sufficient number of scales within market yards and outside pens, commensurate with the number of livestock in each market. These scales must be approved in accordance with the regulations, and a specialized employee must be provided to carry out the weighing process.



It is noteworthy that the ministry has set conditions that there should be importers for live livestock, in addition to fulfilling health requirements and obtaining import permits, to prove the implementation of the environmental sustainability program, which helps implement mechanisms for selling livestock by weight.

