BEIJING — Saudi Arabia's Dr. Nasser Abaalkhail has been elected unanimously president of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies (GlobE Network) for a term of 2025-2027. Abaalkhail is currently serving as undersecretary for international collaboration at the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).



The election was held at the high-level meeting of GlobE Network held in Beijing on Thursday, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) announced in a statement. This election victory reflects the directive of the Saudi wise leadership in establishing itself as a global leader in various fields, including anti-corruption efforts.



It also demonstrates the international community's confidence in Saudi Arabia's commitment to combating transnational corruption crimes, enhancing the network's effectiveness in reducing safe havens for corrupt individuals and their assets and developing the necessary tools to address evolving patterns of corruption and the concealment of proceeds derived from it.



GlobE Network is an initiative launched by Saudi Arabia during the G20 Summit ministerial meeting hosted by the Kingdom in 2020. It was officially adopted by the UN on December 17, 2021, during the ninth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held in Egypt.



The initiative was praised by UN Secretary General António Guterres, who commended the Kingdom's role in creating the network in his speech at the opening of the first UN General Assembly special session against corruption in 2021.



Spain was appointed chair of the network's Steering Committee, while Saudi Arabia became vice chair. Over the past three years, 219 anti-corruption agencies and international organizations, along with over 120 countries, joined the network, proving the initiative's success.

