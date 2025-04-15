The National Health Council has approved the creation of 1,200 new doctor positions in a major effort to tackle the critical shortage of healthcare professionals within the public healthcare system.

The decision comes after years of budgetary constraints that hindered the employment of medical professionals despite dissatisfaction and urgent need.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement follows the presentation of a new budget by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, 12 March 2025, which allocated R1.78bn to fund the recruitment of healthcare workers.

In addition to the 1 200 doctors, Motsoaledi said the Council has approved the hiring of 200 nurses and 250 other healthcare professionals.

He told journalists that the Human Resources units will soon commence with recruitment processes once all logistics have been finalised.

“Early this year, the country woke up to widespread dissatisfaction about the employment of healthcare professionals, especially doctors amid [a] shortage in the public healthcare system,” he said.

However, Motsoaledi believes that this development marks a turning point for the public healthcare sector, which has been struggling to meet the demands of a growing population.

The Council’s decision is expected to alleviate pressure on existing healthcare facilities and improve access to quality medical care for citizens.

Meanwhile, he said the Council emphasised its commitment to addressing the challenges facing the system and ensuring that the sector is adequately staffed to deliver essential services.

The Council is a statutory body consisting of the Minister of Health, all nine Health MECs, the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and the Surgeon General of South African Military Health Services.

Addressing shortages

“One of the most embarrassing experiences the public health sector had to endure is the shortage of simple things that will make the stay of patients a worthwhile experience.

“In fact, one of the biggest differences between the public and private sectors are the hotelling services characterised by the issues we have just mentioned,” said Motsoaledi.

He said the Council has decided to purchase 25,000 beds, 80,000 mattresses, 7,655 bassinets for new babies, and 1,250 million linens, including bed sheets and pillows, for a total of R1.346bn.

“It is for that reason that we wish to announce that we have checked province by province what that need [is] in the form of hospital beds and bassinets for newborn babies. We remember with a sense of shame how babies were put in cardboard boxes in Mahikeng hospital in the North West province.”

Review of human resources policies

Meanwhile, Motsoaledi said that during the Council meeting held in November last year, a decision was made to review some of the 'outdated' human resources policies.

"There are a lot of health policies that were adopted at the dawn of democracy, which we believe are now obsolete or no longer serve the purpose for which they were intended. Some have created unnecessary costs without delivering tangible benefits. In fact, we can say that some have even contributed to undermining the public sector’s ability to deliver quality services."

Four health policies are currently under review, including the policy on remunerative work outside the public service, which outlines the regulations for employees wishing to obtain permission for paid work beyond their regular responsibilities.

A committee established in terms of Section 91(1) of the National Health Act of 2003 (Act No. 61 of 2003), read with Section 91(2) of the same Act, will also review the overtime policy. This policy relates to the fixed payments made to healthcare professionals for overtime hours worked, aimed at meeting operational demands and addressing skills shortages.

In addition, the community service policy, which focuses on the deployment of medical practitioners and the rural allowance policy, designed for medical practitioners serving in remote rural locations, will also be looked into.

The committee members include Cassius Lubisi, Sibongile Mchunu, Laetitia Rispel, Eric Buch, Terence Carter, Rajen Morar, Binu Luke, Nomvula Marawa, Busisiwe Ncama and Somadoda Fikeni.

