AIREV, the UAE artificial intelligence start-up that is one of the fastest-growing AI companies in the Gulf region, has secured investment from Irish-based venture private equity firm Venturewave Capital.

The capital injection will be deployed to support AIREV's rapid growth trajectory as it scales one of the world's first AI operating systems – 'On-Demand'.

The deal with Venturewave Capital, which is active across diverse asset classes in Europe, US, ASEAN and the Middle East, will enable On Demand to access new opportunities and specifically expand to new market territories from UAE and Ireland.

With over 4 million AI-first users worldwide, and backed by Core 42, a G42 company, AIREV continues to refine its revolutionary agentic AI Operating System, On-Demand.

Designed to power the post-Artificial General Intelligence/Artificial Super Intelligence economic shift, On-Demand allows users to build their own AI applications by combining the world's leading large language models with hundreds of agents and AI tools. The platform democratises advanced AI technology, simplifying the user experience, and empowering rapid innovation in generative AI products.

AIREV already has commercial deployment agreements with computer systems and components supplier Panchea and AI systems and technology solutions provider AIdeology (an Nvidia Elite Partner), and is in commercial and R&D discussions with Fortune 500 semiconductor companies.

Over 60,000 users have already adopted the new platform, which offers access to inference capabilities across leading models, including those from OpenAI, Google's Gemini, Meta's Llama, and Arabic language model Jais—developed by Inception, a G42 company.

Over 300 specialised agents are available on its marketplace, and the site also seamlessly integrates with major ERP and CRM systems like Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft Dynamics. On Demand is capable of running on all hardware systems, enabling hardware providers to monetise usage of their infrastructure by linking the computational activity of users to revenue generated.

The signing of the funding agreement was witnessed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Niamh Smyth, Ireland's Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation.

Niamh Smyth stated, "Venturewave Capital's investment in AIREV highlights Ireland's role as a connector of global tech innovation. AIREV's work in Artificial Intelligence – from education to healthcare - exemplifies technology's power to transcend markets."

Muhammad Khalid, AIREV's Founder and CEO, said, "With On-Demand, companies can create the right AI for them – quickly, easily and affordably. Think of it as an App Store for AI, but with unseen levels of optimisation and personalisation."

AIREV is committed to global expansion from the UAE in partnership with Ireland. The excellent team is developing technologies that not only expand human potential but also address real-world challenges across sectors such as education, healthcare, and energy.