Major food and grocery delivery platforms launched an industry-led alliance to accelerate the shift to zero-emission food and grocery deliveries — the Deliver-E Coalition aims to switch to zero-emission two- and three-wheeler vehicles globally.

The founding Members of the Deliver-E Coalition – Delivery Hero, DoorDash, iFood, Mr D, Swiggy, Uber, Wolt, and Zomato — are accelerating the transition to zero-emissions deliveries of food and groceries.

Together, these platforms operate across 96 countries and record an estimated 6 billion two- and three-wheeler deliveries every year.

The Coalition’s founding Charter unites Members to “dramatically speed up the implementation of zero-emission deliveries by shifting to electric vehicles, bicycles and other means of zero-emission two- and three-wheeler deliveries, thereby unlocking economic, social, and environmental benefits for all stakeholders and the wider society.”

Members will share best practices, track the progress of electrification, and develop solutions to common challenges.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said it will host the Coalition Secretariat, providing research, administrative and communications assistance, and facilitating the industry’s transition to zero-emission deliveries.

The associated partners of Deliver-Coalition are ClimateWorks Foundation, the Government of the Netherlands, and Prosus.

"Deliver-E is industry leadership in action," said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division. "Zero-emission two and three-wheeler vehicles are ready to scale: they are cleaner, quieter, and increasingly cost-effective. Through Deliver-E, companies will share what works and move faster together than any one company could alone," she stated.

Transitioning to zero-emission delivery vehicles offers significant benefits, including reduced urban air and noise pollution, lower climate emissions, cost savings, and jobs creation in the green economy through vehicle servicing and charging infrastructure deployment, as well as fleet management software development.

Recent studies reveal that switching from internal-combustion two-wheelers to e-bikes can reduce last-mile delivery costs by about a quarter while cutting their emissions by nearly 90%—a significant impact on the transport sector, which remains the second‑largest source of greenhouse‑gas emissions after power generation, according to the latest UNEP Emissions Gap Report.

“Members shift to zero-emission deliveries to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing air and noise pollution, enhancing the resilience of the livelihoods of drivers, and accelerating the wider electrification of mobility and transportation,” states the Coalition Charter.

Why the industry is acting

Consumers are increasingly ordering online: global e-commerce sales generated $25 trillion across 43 developed and developing economies in 2021— a 15% increase over pre-pandemic levels.

Rising doorstep deliveries are creating fresh operational pressures for both cities and businesses. A United Nations assessment indicates that without changes to how cities and companies manage last-mile logistics, urban delivery emissions are on track to increase by over 30% in the top 100 cities globally.

The resulting pressure would raise traffic congestion by around 14%, increase healthcare costs by approximately 12%, and add about five minutes to daily commutes. Additionally, research shows that deliveries could account for as much as half of the transport sector’s emissions in cities by 2030.

Consumer expectations are shifting in parallel, with people placing growing value on having their purchases carried in zero-emission vehicles: independent assessments indicate that more than 70% of shoppers prefer sustainable delivery options.

Collaborative approach

The Coalition’s approach is distinctly collaborative, with the Deliver-E Charter establishing the creation of “a platform for knowledge exchange” where members will “share learnings and expertise for an industry-wide electrification effort”.

The Coalition’s founding document also pledges to establish “a network of experts and essential stakeholders in the ecosystem, such as policy makers, technology companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), fleet aggregators and financiers” while “supporting solutions to commonly identified barriers that prevent the vision from becoming commonplace.”

Initial priorities and work plan

In its initial phase, the Coalition will concentrate on accelerating the rollout of zero-emission two- and three-wheeler delivery operations.

Members will work together under the Secretariat’s coordination to build a shared evidence base, assess technologies, exchange lessons learned and align practical steps, with progress tracked through periodic coalition reporting and regular coordination meetings.

