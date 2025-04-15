Dubai-based Condor Developers has announced that it has handed over the third premium residential development - Condor Concept 7 - at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) within the committed timeframe.

The 10-floor Condor Concept 7, situated in the heart of JVC near Circle Mall and well-connected to key landmarks within a 10-20 km radius, was developed at a project cost of AED200 million ($54.4 million).

It features a total of 158 residential units along with a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, open cabanas, a study area, a gym, and a rooftop pet park, among others.

"The handover of Condor Concept 7 is yet another milestone in our journey of delivering projects within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring excellence in construction, architecture, aesthetics, and material quality," remarked its Chairman and CEO Vidhyadharan Sivaprasad.

"Over the last four decades of our presence in Dubai’s real estate market, Condor Developers has built a reputation as a responsible and sustainable developer, committed to quality and timely delivery. This has resulted in an overwhelming response to our projects," he stated.

Sivaprasad said Condor had a strong track record of timely project deliveries, the major ones being Condor Castle in JVC and Marina Star in Dubai Marina.

"Currently, we are developing two new projects - Condor Sonate Residences in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) and Condor Golf Links 18 at Dubai Sports City—both of which are progressing on schedule," he added.

In addition to these two, Condor has two more upcoming projects in Dubai’s prime residential districts - Dubai Islands and Al Majan.

Sivaprasad said the group is boosting its investments in Dubai’s real estate sector and will be spending over AED2.5 billion by 2027.

