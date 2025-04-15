Shinas – Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has announced the launch of three new investment opportunities through the Tatweer platform in cooperation with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning.

These investment opportunities covering a total area of 15.7 acres aim to enhance the agricultural sector in wilayats of North Batinah.

According to MAFWR, two investment opportunities involve cultivation of fandal (sweet potato) in Shinas. One site of 2.8 acres is located in Marir al Daramkah and other in Abu Baqrah, covering 2.9 acres.

Both sites will see development of modern farms that adopt integrated agricultural practices. These farms will utilise advanced technologies in cultivation, irrigation and post-harvest handling to ensure sustainability, enhanced product quality and competitiveness in local, regional and international markets.

The third site is located in the Al Bidaya area of Suwaiq spread over ten acres. This project is focused on livestock farming and cultivation of vegetables in greenhouses and open fields. It aims to establish integrated facilities for raising livestock and producing seasonal fodder – either green, dry or processed into feed – to support animal nutrition throughout the production cycle. The project is expected to enhance livestock productivity and contribute to higher income generation.

