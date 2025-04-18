KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Health has started a significant upgrade to its verification systems for healthcare professionals who want to be licensed in the country.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to elevate governance standards and optimize the efficiency of the professional licensing process.



The enhanced verification protocols now incorporate sophisticated electronic systems designed to rigorously scrutinize the academic credentials and practical experience of applicants.

The ministry clarified that this upgrade encompasses the modernization of existing systems through the integration of secure electronic technologies, which are engineered to deliver a superior level of accuracy and dependability; thereby, fortifying the integrity of the licensing process.

The comprehensive verification process includes a meticulous review of academic qualifications, practice certificates, and good conduct records; as well as a thorough scrutiny of criminal records to ensure the suitability of applicants for healthcare roles.



The ministry has underscored that these stringent verification measures extend to all categories of healthcare personnel -- doctors, dentists, nursing technicians and allied health professionals. By implementing these rigorous checks, the ministry aims to uphold the credibility of the healthcare workforce and improve the quality of services provided to patients.

Through this progressive initiative, the ministry aspires to spread the culture of transparency and attract highly qualified talent to the healthcare sector. This strategic move aligns with the nation's vision to advance the standard of healthcare and attain the highest level of professional competence.

