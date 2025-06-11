KUWAIT CITY - The Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) has announced the referral of several supervisors and other officials from the Kuwait Municipality to the Public Prosecution over suspected offenses, including unintentional damage to public funds, facilitating the misappropriation of public funds, and forgery.

The Authority reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to thoroughly examine all credible reports, gather evidence, and conduct investigations per the law.

Nazaha also emphasized its appreciation for the vital role of whistleblowers and cooperating entities in helping the Commission obtain crucial information related to corruption cases.

The Authority assured that it remains fully committed to offering the highest levels of protection and confidentiality, as mandated by the law and its implementing regulations.

