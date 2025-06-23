UAE: Axia Media Group, a UK-based provider of financial and business services, has inaugurated a new office in Dubai to enhance its presence in the Middle East.

The launch aligns with the company’s strategy to support its growing client base in the region, according to a press release.

The Dubai office will serve as a hub for Axia Media’s operations in the Middle East, enabling the group to secure a comprehensive range of services, including accounting, tax advisory, business consultancy, risk management, and multi-jurisdictional financial planning.

Meanwhile, Cain Kirby will be responsible for the management of the group’s business in the new office.

Andy Pollard, CEO of Axia Media Group, commented: "The new office will allow us to be closer to our clients and provide them with tailored financial solutions that meet their unique needs. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant business community in Dubai and the broader Middle East."

