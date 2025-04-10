Turkish enterprise software company Bimser has officially opened its new regional office in Dubai, deepening its presence across the MENA region, according to a press release.

The Dubai office will serve as a marketing and sales hub for the region, managing both partner and customer relationships.

Bimser plans to leverage its partner-focused go-to-market model to triple the number of active partners in the Gulf by the end of 2025.

The UAE market is the company’s initial focus, where it already has three partners, including a strong Dubai-based firm with ties to Saudi Arabia.

Murat Atıcı, CEO of Bimser, commented: “Our goal is to become a global company, and establishing a presence in Dubai is a strategic move in that journey.”

“The MENA region represents significant opportunities, and this office allows us to support our customers and partners more effectively with a dedicated local team,” Atıcı highlighted.

“Our solutions are not tied to a specific industry — we have deep experience across 20+ different sectors. What we’re bringing to the region is flexibility, scalability, and localised support,” the CEO noted.

The launch aligns with the rapid growth of enterprise software in the Middle East.

IDC reported that the global enterprise applications market is expected to exceed $600 billion by 2028.

Founded in 1998, Bimser provides a range of solutions, including its low-code platform Synergy, quality management system QDMS, asset and maintenance management platform BEAM, and performance management tool Ensemble, among others.

The company serves customers in over 30 countries, with offices in Turkey, the US, and now the UAE.

