Kuwait: General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) Wednesday in the field of civil aviation between the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait.



The Kuwaiti side was represented by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Head Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled, on the sidelines of an official visit to the State of Kuwait.



The MoU aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of civil aviation. It covers areas of technical, administrative, regulatory, operational, and technological collaboration, in addition to enhancing aviation safety and security.



In the same context, a bilateral meeting was held during the signing ceremony to discuss issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation in the field of civil aviation.



The visit comes as part of efforts to expand international cooperation and exchange knowledge and expertise in the civil aviation industry, in support of Saudi Vision 2030 to strengthen its position as a global hub for aviation and air transport.