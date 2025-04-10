RIYADH — The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the allocation of a new airport in the capital, Riyadh, dedicated to general aviation operations.

Located in the northern area of Malham — approximately 70 kilometers from downtown Riyadh — the new Malham Airport marks a strategic addition to the Kingdom’s growing aviation infrastructure.

Spanning 140,000 square meters, the airport is designed to handle more than 25,000 general aviation flights annually. It will serve as a key hub for private jet owners, business aviation operators, and service providers, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s capacity to host international business and entertainment events.

Malham, the airport’s location, is rapidly emerging as a center for major global events, including the World Defense Show and the LEAP tech conference. The establishment of an airport in this area supports its transformation into a world-class destination for international gatherings.

GACA stated that the move aligns with the goals of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to boost the general aviation sector by increasing the number of operators, improving services, localizing maintenance and repair companies, and strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The authority emphasized that Malham Airport will offer a fully integrated environment tailored for private aviation, helping to solidify Riyadh’s position as a regional and global aviation hub.

