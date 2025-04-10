Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport, announced that the airport achieved 24th place in Skytrax's 2025 World Airport Awards — climbing 11 spots from the previous year and ranking highest among Saudi airports in the global survey of 580 airports, reported SPA.

The announcement was made during the Passenger Terminal Expo held in Madrid, Spain, from April 8 to 10.

The airport won Skytrax's 2025 "Best Airport Staff” in the Middle East award, ranked third for “Best New Airport Terminal” globally, and secured fourth place in the "Best Airport Worldwide” 30-40 million passengers category.

The awards were presented by Skytrax, the global organization evaluating airlines and airports since 1999.

RAC chief executive Ayman bin Abdulaziz AboAbah described the airport’s advancement to the higher ranking as the most significant achievement of the year, considering it a testament from passengers and users who experienced its services across hundreds of arriving and departing flights.

