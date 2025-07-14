JEDDAH — Saudia recorded strong operational growth in the first half of 2025, transporting over 17.5 million passengers, a 7.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the airline’s latest operational performance report.

The national carrier operated more than 100,000 flights, including scheduled and additional services across four continents, marking a 4% rise year-on-year.

Total flight hours surpassed 293,000, with an on-time performance rate of 89.6%.

International traffic also saw a 5% increase, with over 9.6 million guests flown on more than 43,700 international flights.

Domestic operations grew by 10%, carrying 7.9 million passengers across more than 56,000 flights.

The airline also attributed the improved efficiency to investments in cutting-edge digital systems aimed at enhancing operational quality and guest experience.

Saudia’s current fleet of 148 aircraft supported this growth trajectory. Future deliveries of 117 new aircraft over the coming years will expand flight frequency and seating capacity on existing routes while opening new international destinations. These expansions are expected to support Saudi Arabia’s national goals in tourism, entertainment, sports, and Hajj and Umrah.

In a testament to its performance, Saudia ranked first globally in on-time performance for March and June 2025, according to reports by Cirium, a leading aviation analytics platform.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).