AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has renewed its prestigious Level (+4) accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, operated by Airports Council International (ACI) for the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, extending its certification through May 2028.

In a statement, Airport International Group (AIG) said that the renewal reaffirms its deep commitment to environmental responsibility and climate action, in line with the international aviation sector’s target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The renewed accreditation recognises QAIA’s outstanding efforts to align its carbon management strategies with international climate goals. These include effectively reducing carbon emissions, responsibly offsetting remaining emissions within its operational control, and actively engaging business partners in sustainability initiatives, the statement read.

The certification is expected to significantly support QAIA’s partners, particularly airlines, in meeting their own carbon neutrality goals. By leveraging the airport’s advanced sustainability practices, partners can reduce their carbon footprints and enhance environmental performance, contributing to a more sustainable aviation industry.

“Minimising QAIA’s carbon footprint has been a core responsibility since day one,” said Airport International Group CEO Nicolas Deviller. “This renewal sends a clear message to our passengers, partners, the government, and the broader community: Queen Alia International Airport is not only a gateway connecting people, but also a leader in climate-conscious operations and the shift towards sustainability.”

Deviller commended the dedication of the airport’s team and stakeholders for helping cement QAIA’s role as a pioneering hub in Jordan and the region. He added that the achievement builds on AIG’s broader environmental journey.

QAIA began its strategic approach to carbon neutrality shortly after the opening of its new terminal in 2013 by joining the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, the statement said.

Over the past decade, the airport has steadily progressed through the programme’s levels, becoming the first in the Middle East to reach most of them, culminating in the achievement of Level (+4).

Among QAIA’s most significant achievements is its 4.8-megawatt solar power plant, which generates more than 10.5 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually, covering about 25 per cent of the airport’s energy needs and reducing around 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

“The project not only places QAIA among the leading solar-powered airports in the Middle East and North Africa, but also aligns with Jordan’s national goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix,” Deviller added.

QAIA has also received repeated recognition for its environmental efforts under ACI Asia-Pacific’s Green Airports Recognition. It was awarded the Silver Award in 2017 for energy management and the Gold Award in 2022 for carbon management.

In addition, AIG has contributed to broader climate and biodiversity efforts by launching tree-planting campaigns in the Giza area and Dibeen Nature Reserve, reflecting a holistic approach to sustainability that extends beyond the airport’s geographic boundaries.

