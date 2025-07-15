Etihad Airways has signed a codeshare agreement with Greek regional carrier SKY express, opening access to 24 Greek island destinations and three additional Eastern Mediterranean cities for customers travelling via Athens.

The partnership, effective 14th July 2025, builds on the strong performance of the existing interline cooperation between the two airlines and significantly expands Etihad's reach across the Greek islands and broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

Under the codeshare agreement, Etihad will place its code on SKY express-operated flights beyond Athens, providing seamless access to Greece's most popular island destinations including Crete, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, and Kos, alongside sought-after destinations such as Corfu, Paros, and Thessaloniki.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "This partnership with SKY express opens exciting new possibilities for our customers to discover Greece beyond Athens. SKY express’s comprehensive island network perfectly complements our Athens service, giving travellers seamless access to some of the Mediterranean's most beautiful destinations through a single booking."

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer at SKY express, said, “The collaboration with Etihad is a strong vote of confidence in SKY express, reinforcing our position as a reliable partner and significantly enhancing our connectivity.”