AMMAN — Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Prince Feisal, Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ), in partnership with the Jordan Airports Company (JAC), hosted a reception on Sunday at Amman Civil Airport in Markah to celebrate the arrival of its first Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The event, RJ said, marked a major milestone in the national carrier’s fleet modernisation strategy and the reactivation of Amman Civil Airport as a secondary operational hub in the capital.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, dignitaries, key industry figures, and media representatives. Prince Feisal’s arrival coincided with the landing of the new aircraft, which flew in directly from the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France. He later toured the aircraft alongside senior officials and guests.

RJ Chairman of Board of Directors Said Darwazah and JAC Chairman Bassem Khalil Salem delivered remarks during the event, highlighting the aircraft’s role in improving operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and elevating passenger experience.

“This milestone reflects more than a fleet expansion. It is the realisation of a vision for modernisation and leadership that began under the late King Hussein and continues under His Majesty King Abdullah,” Darwazah said.

Darwazah also commended the reopening of Amman Civil Airport, describing it as a key step in enhancing Jordan’s aviation readiness and supporting national goals in tourism and investment.

He also said that the aircraft that arrived on Sunday was part of a plan to add 20 new A320neo jets and replace 20 older ones. He noted that 12 additional aircraft will join the fleet in the next two months.

